CSS-15 Sailors Join Village of Inarajan in Clean Up Efforts

INARAJAN, Guam (March 13, 2020) Machinists Mate (Auxiliary) 1st Class Nolan Romero, from Lufkin, Texas, assigned to the Performance Monitoring Team at Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, discards a tree branch during a cleanup hosted by the Inarajan Mayor’s Office. CSS-15 and their sister village of Inarajan routinely work together as part of the Navy’s Sister School, Sister Village community relations program to create, foster, and develop positive relationships between the military and local Guam population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destinyy Reed)

