Brig. Gen. Steven King, Task Force Spartan and 38th Infantry Division deputy commanding general for support, fires an M777 Howitzer during a capabilities brief and firing during the Dasman Shield exercise, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Udairi Range in northwestern Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 02:04 Photo ID: 6139295 VIRIN: 200223-Z-CZ735-827 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.82 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.