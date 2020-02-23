U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise

Brig. Gen. Steven King, Task Force Spartan and 38th Infantry Division deputy commanding general for support, fires an M777 Howitzer during a capabilities brief and firing during the Dasman Shield exercise, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Udairi Range in northwestern Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6139295
|VIRIN:
|200223-Z-CZ735-827
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|KW
