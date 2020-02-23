High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crews with 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard as part of Task Force Spartan, make their way back from the firing line during the Dasman Shield exercise, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Udairi Range in northwestern Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 02:04 Photo ID: 6139285 VIRIN: 200223-Z-CZ735-176 Resolution: 4839x3226 Size: 3.11 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.