    U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise [Image 2 of 9]

    U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise

    KUWAIT

    02.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Spartan

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crews with 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard as part of Task Force Spartan, make their way back from the firing line during the Dasman Shield exercise, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Udairi Range in northwestern Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Task Force Spartan
    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    Wyoming National Guard
    Texas National Guard
    exercise
    artillery
    National Guard
    Kuwait Land Forces
    115th Field Artillery Brigade
    Dasman Shield

