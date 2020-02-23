Texas National Guard Spc. Uriel Antunez, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System gunner with 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Spartan, signals a good reload of his trucks’ guided multiple rocket launch system during the Dasman Shield exercise, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Udairi Range in northwestern Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6139284
|VIRIN:
|200223-Z-CZ735-157
|Resolution:
|4729x3154
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT