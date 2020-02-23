U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise

Texas National Guard Spc. Uriel Antunez, right, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System gunner and Staff Sgt. Nathan Dorsey, a HIMARS section sergeant with 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment supporting Task Force Spartan, load one of their guided multiple rockets during the Dasman Shield exercise, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Udairi Range in northwestern Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda

Date Taken: 02.23.2020
Location: KW