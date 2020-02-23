High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard supporting Task Force Spartan, fire a rocket from their guided multiple rocket launch system during the Dasman Shield exercise, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Udairi Range in northwestern Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6139292
|VIRIN:
|200223-Z-CZ735-400
|Resolution:
|1745x1163
|Size:
|959.81 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
