Kuwait Land Forces Brig. Gen. Khaled Al-Shaala, artillery commander, fires an M777 Howitzer during the Dasman Shield exercise, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Udairi Range in northwestern Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6139294
|VIRIN:
|200223-Z-CZ735-808
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT