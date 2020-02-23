U.S., Kuwait forces partner for Dasman Shield exercise

Kuwait Land Forces Brig. Gen. Khaled Al-Shaala, artillery commander, presents an honorary gift to Brig. Gen. Steven King, Task Force Spartan and 38th Infantry Division deputy commanding general for support, during the Dasman Shield exercise, Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Udairi Range in northwestern Kuwait. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda

