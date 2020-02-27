An A-10 Thunderbolt II flies next to two heritage aircraft during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2020. The Heritage Flight Training COurse allows current airframes to fly along side heritage airframes in prepartion for the Airshow season. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Casey E. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 18:25
|Photo ID:
|6139122
|VIRIN:
|200227-F-WN791-1698
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.87 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team [Image 22 of 22], by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
