    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team [Image 20 of 22]

    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell 

    355th Wing

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II flies next to two heritage aircraft during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2020. The Heritage Flight Training COurse allows current airframes to fly along side heritage airframes in prepartion for the Airshow season. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Casey E. Bell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 18:25
    Photo ID: 6139122
    VIRIN: 200227-F-WN791-1698
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 15.87 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team [Image 22 of 22], by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    A-10
    Warthog
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    AF
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    DM
    Demo Team
    DMAFB
    HFTCC
    355th Wing
    HFTC
    A-10 Demo Team
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    355 WG
    Col Michael Drowley
    A-10C Demonstration Team
    Maj Cody Wilton
    SHiV

