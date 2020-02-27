Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team [Image 18 of 22]

    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Ringquist, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team superintendent, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bercasio, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team non-commissioned officer in charge, stand on a platform at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team is composed of 10 members, one pilot, eight maintainers and a public affairs specialist. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Casey E. Bell)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 18:25
    Photo ID: 6139120
    VIRIN: 200227-F-WN791-1533
    Resolution: 5632x4240
    Size: 15.14 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team [Image 22 of 22], by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

