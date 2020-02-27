2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team performs in over 20 shows a year internationally to hundreds of thousands of fans. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Casey E. Bell)

