A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, takes off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team performs in over 20 shows a year internationally to hundreds of thousands of fans. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Casey E. Bell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 18:24 Photo ID: 6139108 VIRIN: 200227-F-WN791-1157 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 20 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team [Image 22 of 22], by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.