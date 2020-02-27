U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Ringquist, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team superintendent, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bercasio, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team non-commissioned officer in charge, stand on a platform at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team is composed of 10 members, one pilot, eight maintainers and a public affairs specialist. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Casey E. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6139107
|VIRIN:
|200227-F-WN791-1146
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|19.37 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course: A-10 Demo Team [Image 22 of 22], by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell, identified by DVIDS
