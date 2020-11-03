Travis conducts operations

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy takes off during a flying mission March 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-5M is capable of reaching speeds of 579 mph and can carry over 250,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

