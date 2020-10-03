A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender makes its final approach for a landing March 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The KC-10 is Travis’ workhorse refueler, having been in service at the base for more than 25 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:06
|Photo ID:
|6137596
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-VG042-0002
|Resolution:
|2048x1355
|Size:
|118.77 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis conducts operations [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
