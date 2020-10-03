Travis conducts operations

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender makes its final approach for a landing March 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The KC-10 is Travis’ workhorse refueler, having been in service at the base for more than 25 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

