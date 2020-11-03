A portion of the aircraft fleet assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, is parked on the base’s flight line March 11, 2020. Travis is home to three weapon systems that provide tactical and strategic airlift: the KC-10 Extender, the C-17 Globemaster III and the C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6137597
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-VG042-0001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|240.58 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis conducts operations [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
