Travis conducts operations

Praxedes Miller, 60th Force Support Squadron cook, makes mashed potatoes before a lunch service March 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Miller’s more than 30 years of kitchen experience comes in handy during the base’s meal services that support thousands of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

