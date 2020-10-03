A U.S. Coast Guard C-27J Spartan makes its final approach for a landing March 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. As a mobility force, the base routinely refuels various types of aircraft in support of its mission to “rapidly project American power… anytime, anywhere.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 19:07 Photo ID: 6137595 VIRIN: 200310-F-VG042-0003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 74.31 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis conducts operations [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.