A U.S. Coast Guard C-27J Spartan makes its final approach for a landing March 10, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. As a mobility force, the base routinely refuels various types of aircraft in support of its mission to “rapidly project American power… anytime, anywhere.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
This work, Travis conducts operations [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
