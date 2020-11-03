A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy taxis onto a runway March 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis’ flying squadrons perform flight missions on a daily basis to keep the skills of their pilots sharp and their aircraft in good working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6137603
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-VG042-0010
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|239.43 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis conducts operations [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT