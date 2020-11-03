Praxedes Miller, 60th Force Support Squadron cook, prepares the lunch service March 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Miller has worked at the base’s dining facility for 31 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6137599
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-VG042-0005
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|262.21 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis conducts operations [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT