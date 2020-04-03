Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training

(From left to right) U.S. Army Capt. Evan Bertsch and Capt. Blaine Thompson with 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division; sit down together for lunch with Nina Kobaidze, Georgian translator, and Georgian Armed Forces’ Lt. Col. Davit Tsiklauri on Vaziani Training Area, Mar. 04, 2020. The U.S. Army’s Georgian Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T) mission is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readiness and to augment Georgia’s ongoing defense reform efforts.

