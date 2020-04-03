Georgian Soldiers come back from a ruck march during the Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training (GDRP-T) mission on Vaziani Training Area, Mar. 04, 2020. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division are currently supporting the GDRP-T mission, which is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readiness and to augment Georgia’s ongoing defense reform efforts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 03:52 Photo ID: 6134980 VIRIN: 200303-A-RU667-0020 Resolution: 4056x2897 Size: 488.1 KB Location: GE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Zachary Stahlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.