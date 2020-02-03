Georgian Soldiers defend their position during a training exercise for the Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training (GDRP-T) mission on Vaziani Training Area Mar. 02, 2020. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division are currently supporting the GDRP-T mission, which is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readiness and to augment Georgia’s ongoing defense reform efforts.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 03:51
|Photo ID:
|6134969
|VIRIN:
|200302-A-LL671-0046
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|674.55 KB
|Location:
|GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Zachary Stahlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia Defense Readiness Program Training
LEAVE A COMMENT