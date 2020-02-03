Georgian Soldiers defend their position during a training exercise for the Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training (GDRP-T) mission on Vaziani Training Area Mar. 02, 2020. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division are currently supporting the GDRP-T mission, which is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readiness and to augment Georgia’s ongoing defense reform efforts.

