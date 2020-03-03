Georgian Soldiers discuss battle tactics during the Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training (GDRP-T) on Vaziani Training Area, Mar. 03, 2020. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division are currently supporting the GDRP-T mission, which is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readinessand to augment Georgia’s ongoingdefense reform efforts.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 03:51
|Photo ID:
|6134974
|VIRIN:
|200303-A-RU667-0015
|Resolution:
|5107x3648
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Georgia Defense Readiness Program Training
