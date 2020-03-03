Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training

Georgian Soldiers discuss battle tactics during the Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training (GDRP-T) on Vaziani Training Area, Mar. 03, 2020. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division are currently supporting the GDRP-T mission, which is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readinessand to augment Georgia’s ongoingdefense reform efforts.

