    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training [Image 10 of 12]

    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training

    GEORGIA

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Spc. Zachary Stahlberg 

    7th Army Training Command

    Georgian and American leaders discuss tactics and planning for the Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training (GDRP-T) mission on Vaziani Training Area, Mar. 04, 2020. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division are currently supporting the GDRP-T mission, which is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readiness and to augment Georgia’s ongoing defense reform efforts.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 03:52
    Photo ID: 6134978
    VIRIN: 200303-A-RU667-0018
    Resolution: 3952x2823
    Size: 487.69 KB
    Location: GE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Zachary Stahlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    EUCOM
    Cavalry
    USArmy
    1stCAV
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    5CR

