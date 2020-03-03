1st Lt. Ryan Ybarra, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, sets up an observation position during a Georgian Armed Forces training event as part of the Georgian Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T) mission on Vaziani Training Area, Mar. 03, 2020. The U.S. Army’s GDRP-T mission is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readiness and to augment Georgia’s ongoing defense reform efforts.
Georgia Defense Readiness Program Training
