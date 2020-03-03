Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training [Image 9 of 12]

    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training

    GEORGIA

    03.03.2020

    Photo by Spc. Zachary Stahlberg 

    7th Army Training Command

    1st Lt. Ryan Ybarra, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, sets up an observation position during a Georgian Armed Forces training event as part of the Georgian Defense Readiness Program-Training (GDRP-T) mission on Vaziani Training Area, Mar. 03, 2020. The U.S. Army’s GDRP-T mission is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readiness and to augment Georgia’s ongoing defense reform efforts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 03:52
    Photo ID: 6134977
    VIRIN: 200303-A-RU667-0017
    Resolution: 4399x3142
    Size: 778.15 KB
    Location: GE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Zachary Stahlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training
    Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Georgia Defense Readiness Program Training

    TAGS

    Georgia
    EUCOM
    Cavalry
    USArmy
    1stCAV
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    5CR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT