Georgia Defense Readiness Program- Training

Photo By Spc. Zachary Stahlberg | Georgian Soldiers come back from a ruck march during the Georgian Defense Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Zachary Stahlberg | Georgian Soldiers come back from a ruck march during the Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training (GDRP-T) mission on Vaziani Training Area, Mar. 04, 2020. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division are currently supporting the GDRP-T mission, which is to mentor and advise the Georgian Armed Forces to help them improve their combat readiness and to augment Georgia’s ongoing defense reform efforts. see less | View Image Page

Tbilisi, GEORGIA—The Georgian Defense Readiness Program- Training is an enduring mission that began in 2018 with the primary objective of helping to mentor and advise the modernization of the Georgian Defense Force’s light infantry battalions thus improving their combat readiness while augmenting Georgia's ongoing defense reform efforts, March 03, 2020.

The GDRP-T is an opportunity to enhance the interoperability between two partner nations as well as provide a unique training experience that will assist in combat operations and hopefully improve the success of partner-oriented mission capabilities.

“It has been an awesome experience for me,” said U.S. Army Capt. Evan Bertsch, executive officer of the 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. “Our whole team of American and Georgian Soldiers, drivers and translators, have a close-knit family dynamic that would take years of comradery in a normal unit.”

The relationship between the Georgians and Americans has only continued to improve over the course of the GDRP-T thanks to the combined efforts of both nations.

“We have developed a strong relationship with the Georgian government,” said Capt. Davyd Hamrick, communications and signal officer in charge of the 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division battalion. “Now the U.S. has a friendly partner in a strategic location that allows us to defend our partners and allies more rapidly.”

Our presence in Georgia has provided much needed comfort to its people as we continue to mentor and develop their troops.

“The main thing I want is peace in my country,” said Nina Kobaidze, a translator between the Georgian and American Soldiers. “I feel safer having U.S. Soldiers here, and most Georgians would agree, which is why we especially love Americans. As one of the world’s greatest fighting forces, having (them) here helps us feel protected.”

As we move toward the conclusion of the GDRP-T the Georgians are hoping to continue their relationship with the United States.

Georgian Army Col. Arsen Tsukhishvili, Battalion Commander for the Georgian Defense Force’s 5th Field Artillery, hopes that American and Georgian’s will continue to work together after the conclusion of GDRP-T.

“After we are done training our light infantry battalions, we are hoping to transition this training to all combat soldiers,” said Tsukhishvili. “We deploy the largest number of troops per capita, and I want to ensure that my men are well trained so that they can come home safely.”

The continued efforts of American Soldiers on rotation to Georgia have provided significant impact to the Georgians they have been mentoring.

“I am happy that you are here,” said Georgian Army Lt. Col. Davit Tsiklauri, XO, Georgian Defense Force’s 5th Field Artillery Battalion. “Our relationship with the U.S. has improved so much thanks to this training, and we are honored that you would take the time to help us.”