Army veteran Haywood Range, a former specialist from Palm Beach, Fla., competes in the indoor rowing portion of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. Range was injured in 2012 during a training exercise in which his unit’s military vehicle rolled down a mountain, flipping over approximately 10 times, and resulting in the amputation of his right arm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 11:54 Photo ID: 3813429 VIRIN: 170926-F-YG475-480 Resolution: 3484x2362 Size: 616.13 KB Location: TORONTO, ON, CA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Alexx Pons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.