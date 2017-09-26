Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games

Army veteran Haywood Range, a former specialist from Palm Beach, Fla., competes in the indoor rowing portion of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. Range was injured in 2012 during a training exercise in which his unit’s military vehicle rolled down a mountain, flipping over approximately 10 times, and resulting in the amputation of his right arm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)
