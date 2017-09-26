Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games

Athletes prepare to compete in the indoor rowing portion of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. This year’s Invictus Games, Sept. 23-30, are an international program created by Prince Harry of Wales, in which wounded, injured, or sick active-duty and veteran service members compete in adaptive sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

