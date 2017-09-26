(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 9 of 14]

    Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games

    TORONTO, ON, CANADA

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Air Force veteran Nathaniel Bias, a former staff sergeant and member of Team U.S., engages in an on-camera interview following his silver medal win in the men’s heavyweight powerlifting competition at the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. The Invictus Games are the sole international adaptive sporting event for injured active-duty and veteran service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 11:54
    Photo ID: 3813411
    VIRIN: 170926-F-YG475-374
    Resolution: 5248x3465
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: TORONTO, ON, CA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Alexx Pons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

