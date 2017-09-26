(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 7 of 14]

    Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games

    TORONTO, ON, CANADA

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Air Force veteran Sebastiana Lopez, a former C-17 crew chief staff sergeant and member of Team U.S., competes in the indoor rowing portion of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. Lopez was involved in a personal motorcycle accident in 2015 that left her in a coma for nearly a month. When she awoke in her hospital bed, she found herself strapped down, surrounded by tubes, on dialysis and missing her right leg. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 11:54
    Photo ID: 3813420
    VIRIN: 170926-F-YG475-424
    Resolution: 5548x3824
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: TORONTO, ON, CA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Alexx Pons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IAM
    InvictusGames
    2017InvictusGames
    IG2017

