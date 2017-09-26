Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games

Air Force veteran Sebastiana Lopez, a former C-17 crew chief staff sergeant and member of Team U.S., competes in the indoor rowing portion of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. Lopez was involved in a personal motorcycle accident in 2015 that left her in a coma for nearly a month. When she awoke in her hospital bed, she found herself strapped down, surrounded by tubes, on dialysis and missing her right leg. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

