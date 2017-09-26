Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games

Athletes compete in a men’s indoor rowing heat of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. This year’s Invictus Games, Sept. 23-30, are an international program created by Prince Harry of Wales, in which wounded, injured, or sick active-duty and veteran service members compete in adaptive sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

