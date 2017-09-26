Air Force veteran Reese Hines, a former explosive ordnance disposal master sergeant and member of Team U.S., competes in the indoor rowing portion of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. Reese sustained damage to both eyes following an explosion while deployed to Afghanistan, and has since undergone nearly 30 to 40 surgeries post-injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 11:54 Photo ID: 3813424 VIRIN: 170926-F-YG475-443 Resolution: 5008x3381 Size: 1.29 MB Location: TORONTO, ON, CA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Alexx Pons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.