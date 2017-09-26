Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Sousa DoCarmo, member of Team U.S., prepares to compete in the indoor rowing portion of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. Sousa DoCarmo enlisted in January 2016 and was injured in August 2016, and was selected as the captain of Team Marine Corps during the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

