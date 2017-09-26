U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Sousa DoCarmo, member of Team U.S., prepares to compete in the indoor rowing portion of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Sports Centre in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 26, 2017. Sousa DoCarmo enlisted in January 2016 and was injured in August 2016, and was selected as the captain of Team Marine Corps during the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 11:54
|Photo ID:
|3813435
|VIRIN:
|170926-F-YG475-490
|Resolution:
|2689x3865
|Size:
|725.68 KB
|Location:
|TORONTO, ON, CA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Indoor rowing competition at 2017 Invictus Games [Image 1 of 14], by SSgt Alexx Pons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
