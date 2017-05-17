U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Kaden Petersen and Joseph Carswell, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron structural apprentices, take down the top part of a wall frame at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron May 17, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th CES structures Airmen ensure buildings are mission-capable at all times. Projects to ensure this include making more space for units to hold mission meetings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 01:50
|Photo ID:
|3419510
|VIRIN:
|170517-F-DD647-1043
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
