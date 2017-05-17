(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity [Image 3 of 8]

    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron remove a wall frame from ceiling bearings at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron May 17, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th CES structures Airmen ensure Kadena’s buildings have enough space for units to safely and efficiently conduct mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 01:50
    Photo ID: 3419505
    VIRIN: 170517-F-DD647-1006
    Resolution: 3443x2823
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity
    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity
    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity
    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity
    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity
    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity
    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity
    Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    safety
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Pacific
    safe
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    People
    PACOM
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    CE
    Wingman
    USFJ
    structures
    KAB
    United States Forces Japan
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    18th CES
    structures Airmen
    structures apprentice
    structures journeyman

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT