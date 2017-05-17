Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron remove a wall frame from ceiling bearings at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron May 17, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th CES structures Airmen ensure Kadena’s buildings have enough space for units to safely and efficiently conduct mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

