U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaden Petersen, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron structural apprentice and Senior Airman Devin Curtman, 18th CES structural journeyman, remove a wall frame from ceiling bearings at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron May 17, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th CES Structures Airmen conduct maintenance on Kadena’s buildings, ensuring they meet safety and maintenance standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.25.2017 01:50 Photo ID: 3419503 VIRIN: 170517-F-DD647-1017 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.04 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.