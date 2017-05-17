Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaden Petersen, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron structural apprentice, uses a reciprocating saw to cut off part of a wall frame at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron May 17, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Projects involving the 18th CES structures Airmen include deconstructing wall frames to make more space for mission meetings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

