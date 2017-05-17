Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron remove a portion of a wall frame as part of a workspace expansion project at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron May 17, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th CES structures Airmen ensure Kadena’s buildings meet safety standards and are mission-capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

