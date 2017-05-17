Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaden Petersen, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron structures apprentice, removes a nail from a wall frame as part of a workspace expansion project at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron May 17, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Proper use of individual protective equipment, such as hearing protection, is vital to individual safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

