U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Kaden Petersen and Joseph Carswell, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron structural apprentices, lay down part of a wall frame as part of a workspace expansion project at the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron May 17, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Using proper safety techniques for moving equipment and materials is important for prevention of workplace injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.25.2017 01:50 Photo ID: 3419504 VIRIN: 170517-F-DD647-1110 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 982.73 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fortification at its best: Structures Airmen maintain building integrity [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.