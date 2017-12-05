Safety first: Units conduct safety training day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mitchell, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, demonstrates proper safety procedures on a low-profile derrick truck May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Use of proper safety techniques is important to preventing injuries when operating the bucket truck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

Date Taken: 05.12.2017