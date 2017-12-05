(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day [Image 2 of 11]

    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mitchell, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, demonstrates proper safety procedures on a low-profile derrick truck May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Use of proper safety techniques is important to preventing injuries when operating the bucket truck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 01:17
    Photo ID: 3419462
    VIRIN: 170512-F-DD647-1014
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 897.44 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety first: Units conduct safety training day [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day
    Safety first: Units conduct safety training day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    safety
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Pacific
    safe
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    CS
    People
    PACOM
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    CE
    Wingman
    USFJ
    KAB
    United States Forces Japan
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    18th CS
    18th CES
    fall prevention
    fall prevention week

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT