U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct safety training May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th CES utilizes a low-profile derrick truck for maintenance jobs. Using proper safety precautions is important when performing jobs to prevent falls and injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 01:17
|Photo ID:
|3419460
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-DD647-1012
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Safety first: Units conduct safety training day [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
