U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct safety training May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th CES utilizes a low-profile derrick truck for maintenance jobs. Using proper safety precautions is important when performing jobs to prevent falls and injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2017 Date Posted: 05.25.2017 01:17 Photo ID: 3419460 VIRIN: 170512-F-DD647-1012 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.03 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety first: Units conduct safety training day [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.