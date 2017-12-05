Safety first: Units conduct safety training day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mitchell, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, demonstrates proper safety precautions in a low-profile derrick truck bucket May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th CES demonstrated safety techniques they utilize to provide effective fall prevention training and education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

