Safety first: Units conduct safety training day

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare a low-profile derrick truck for safety training May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th CES demonstrated safety precautions they utilize to reduce the chance of accidents in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

