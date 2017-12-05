U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mitchell, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, demonstrates proper safety procedures for a Low-Profile Derrick Truck bucket May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. After exiting the bucket, it is important to cover the top to ensure the safety of fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 01:17
|Photo ID:
|3419458
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-DD647-1015
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|723.11 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Safety first: Units conduct safety training day [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
