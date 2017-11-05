Safety first: Units conduct safety training day

Members of the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron and 18th Communications Squadron conduct a safety brief May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Units from Kadena participated in a safety training day in order to maximize knowledge about fall prevention. Many jobs performed by the 18th CES and the 18th CS require workers to maneuver in high places, making fall prevention a top priority. (Courtesy photo)

