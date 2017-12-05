Safety first: Units conduct safety training day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mitchell, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, retracts an outrigger on a low-profile derrick truck May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The low-profile derrick truck features four outriggers that keep the truck stabilized when being used for maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

