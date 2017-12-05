U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mitchell, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, retracts an outrigger on a low-profile derrick truck May 12, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The low-profile derrick truck features four outriggers that keep the truck stabilized when being used for maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 01:17
|Photo ID:
|3419459
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-DD647-1022
|Resolution:
|3048x2832
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Safety first: Units conduct safety training day [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT