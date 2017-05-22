(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 3 of 11]

    Summer Quick Shot 2017

    ALHAMBRA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Sailors assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP) conduct close quarters battle training during Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Alhambra, Calif., May 22, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:28
    Photo ID: 3415139
    VIRIN: 170522-N-VS214-0068
    Resolution: 4870x3112
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: ALHAMBRA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017
    Summer Quick Shot 2017

    TAGS

    Combat Camera
    azusa
    CQB
    quick shot
    close quarters battle training
    fccp

