Sailors assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP) conduct close quarters battle training during Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Alhambra, Calif., May 22, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 23:28
|Photo ID:
|3415139
|VIRIN:
|170522-N-VS214-0068
|Resolution:
|4870x3112
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|ALHAMBRA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
