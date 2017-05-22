Summer Quick Shot 2017

Sailors assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP) conduct close quarters battle training during Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Alhambra, Calif., May 22, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)

Date Taken: 05.22.2017
Location: ALHAMBRA, CA, US