    Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 10 of 11]

    Summer Quick Shot 2017

    AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Erik Davila, assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP), conducts weapons training during FCCP’s Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Azusa, Calif., May 21, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:27
    Photo ID: 3415123
    VIRIN: 170521-N-TR141-0077
    Resolution: 4511x3002
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: AZUZA, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Combat Camera
    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific
    Direct Action Group
    Quick Shot 2017

