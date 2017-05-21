Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Erik Davila, assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP), conducts weapons training during FCCP’s Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Azusa, Calif., May 21, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:27 Photo ID: 3415123 VIRIN: 170521-N-TR141-0077 Resolution: 4511x3002 Size: 2.29 MB Location: AZUZA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.